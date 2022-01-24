If you love the outdoors, this may be the perfect job for you.

The state of Indiana is hiring to fill the position of Property Assistant Manager at Harmonie State Park. Harmonie State Park is about 25 miles northwest of Evansville, near New Harmony, Indiana and it sits along the Wabash River.

As the Property Assistant Manager, there are a lot of responsibilities. The position involves working alongside the Property Manager in the day-to-day operations of the park as well as hiring, training, and overseeing staff, interns and volunteers. According to the job listing some of the other duties include,

Assists with planning, coordinating, implementing, and directing the natural resource management, cultural/historic resource management, fish & wildlife management, fish culture, and/or forest management practices and procedures.

Assists with the planning, coordinating, implementing, and directing public use activities on the property which may include: hunting, wildlife viewing, camping, hiking, swimming, boating, biking, off road vehicle driving, etc.

Assists in the development, implementation and tracking of a biennial budget and administrates operating, preventive maintenance and rehabilitation funds to facilitate operations under direction of the property manager.

If you are interested in the position, there are some basic requirements that must be met aside from the usual ability to work independently and having good communication skills. An eligible applicant must have a valid driver's license, and must also have a Bachelor's degree in "Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife Management, Forestry, Biology, Business Administration, Recreation, or a closely related field."

In addition, the job requires that you live onsite at the park and that you be on-call 24 hours a day. However, the state of Indiana does have an impressive benefits package with a pension, life insurance, health insurance, paid vacations, and personal days, and more.

Now what you're likely really interested in - how much does it pay? The starting salary for the position of Property Assistant Manager of Harmonie State Park is $36,478 a year. To learn more about the details of the job including the duties, requirements and how to apply, visit WorkforIndiana.in.gov.

