IL Police Searching For Three Suspects Who Stole $118K From ATM
Three thieves stole $118,000 from an ATM machine and are on the run from the police.
Criminals Are Getting Braver In Illinois
Unfortunately, there will always be dumb criminals doing stupid crimes in Illinois. One thing I have noticed is they are definitely getting braver. When it comes to the who, what, where, why, and how, it does not matter anymore.
The suspects are not afraid to pull off a job. They will rob a crowded place during the middle of the day. I believe the riskier the situation, the more willing they are to try it.
This robbery occurred on Friday at 11:30 am in Dolton, Illinois (south suburb of Chicago). The target was a U.S. Bank (Sibley Boulevard). There was an armored truck crew working on an ATM machine. They were attacked by three masked suspects.
The score was $118,000. Their getaway vehicle was a white colored Infiniti. The police are currently looking for the thieves. Photos are available of two out of three criminals. Luckily, there was no injuries during the robbery.
Another ATM Theft In Illinois
This isn't the only ATM robbery lately in Illinois. A few days ago right here in Rockford, a couple of thieves tried stealing an ATM. I'm talking about the whole machine, not just the cash inside. Of course, they were unsuccessful. Check it out for yourself right HERE.
