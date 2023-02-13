See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America

Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.

If you want to impress your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, or for any special occasion, take them to one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. Which restaurants are those? OpenTable.com just released its annual list, the results of which were based on more than 13 million diner reviews.

Romance in NapTown

According to the list, St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis is one of the most romantic restaurants in America. If you've been to St. Elmo's you already know this and I'm sure you'll agree. If you've never eaten there, here's what you need to know...

St. Elmo Steak House has been a landmark in downtown Indianapolis since 1902. It is the oldest Indianapolis steakhouse in its original location and has earned a national reputation for its excellent steaks, seafood, chops, and professional service.

But Wait, There's Another

Indiana is home to another restaurant on this list of the most romantic in America, but it has quite a different vibe than St. Elmo's. For this stop, you will need to head north from downtown Indy to the affluent city of Carmel, IN, where you will find The Cake Bake Shop where you can...

Transport yourself into a magical fairytale and prepare for an unforgettable experience. Whether you are looking for a place to celebrate your birthday, to have an elegant lunch, or a romantic dinner our beautifully decorated cake shop is the perfect place.

See the entire list from OpenTable here.

