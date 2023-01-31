The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.

Want us to add a restaurant to the list? Email us right here!

Romantic Dining

Madeline's Fusion Restaurant (Evansville)

Madeline's Madeline's loading...

Madeline's offers a high-end dining experience with a notably romantic atmosphere and luxury menu items. Here is their most recent menu posted to social media, take a look at some of the amazing dishes they offer.

Madeline's Madeline's loading...

Biaggi's (Evansville)

Biaggi’s – Evansville Biaggi’s – Evansville loading...

For an authentic Italian dining experience, keep Biaggi's in mind for a lovely evening with someone special.

Biaggi’s – Evansville Biaggi’s – Evansville loading...

Schymik's Kitchen (Evansville)

Scmick's Kitchen Schymik's Kitchen loading...

Currently taking reservations for their Valentine's Day Menu!

Schymik’s Kitchen: Love and the smell of delicious food will soon be in the air at Schymik's! We will be open from 5pm to 10pm this Valentine's Day with a special menu for you to enjoy with a special someone! See the image below for details about the amazing dishes we have whipped up for you! This dinner will be reservation only so don't wait to call or message us to save your seats or you might miss out!

Scmick's kitchen Scmick's kitchen loading...

The Miller House (Owensboro)

The Miller House Owensboro The Miller House Owensboro loading...

Experience one of the most romantic settings in the tristate with a nod to the past. Enjoy gourmet dishes with a touch of southern tradition

Lure Seafood and Grill (Owensboro)

Looking for a posh seafood restaurant? Lure might just be the right place for your Valentines dinner. Take a look at their dinner menus.

Lure Seafood and Grille Lure Seafood and Grille loading...

Lure Seafood and Grille Lure Seafood and Grille loading...

Get our free mobile app

Cafe Arazu (Newburgh)

For Mediterranean fare close to home, this place tops the list.

Restaurants in the Tri-state with Amazing Views Whether you are feeling good ol’ family-style comfort food or more of an upscale seafood dish, the Tri-state has you covered with some of the best views that can’t be beaten.