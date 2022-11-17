Juggling all of the finances can be a challenge, especially with the cost of goods and services continuing to climb but as pet owners, we still have to make the care of our beloved pets a top priority. Fortunately, there are some ways to save a little cash when it comes to pet vaccines.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics

Low-cost vaccine clinics are a wonderful resource for pet owners, especially when personal finance budgets start to shrink. Warrick Humane Society has recently received a grant from Walmart Giving that will allow them to host a low-cost vaccine clinic that will be open to the public.

Domesticated Dogs and Cats Only

There are a few things you should know before you load your dog or cat into the car and make the drive to Warrick County, Indiana. The clinic will take place on a first-come, first-served basis and registration will take place from 10 am to 1 pm CST, or until all 50 of the registration spots are filled. Registration is open to domesticated dogs and cats only. Feral animals will not be allowed to participate in the vaccination clinic.

More Things to Know Before You Go

Warrick Humane Society asks that all dogs are properly leashed and all cats are contained within a carrier. This is mandatory for the safety of all attending animals and their humans. The clinic will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm. All who attend are asked to be patient and expect delays and long waits so you are encouraged to plan your day accordingly.

Vaccines and Pricing

Warrick Humane Society will be offering the following vaccinations at reduced prices as noted below.

Rabies - $17

DA2PP - $17

Bordetella - $15

Heartworm Test - $22

FVRCP - $17

Additional Available Services Offered + Fees

In addition to vaccines, Warrick Humane Society will also be offering the following services:

FeLV/FIV test - $25

$25 Microchip - $20

Flea Treatment - $10-$20

Dewormer - $5-$15

More About Warrick Humane Society

Warrick Humane Society is a wonderful 501 c3 designated non-profit, no-kill shelter serving Warrick County, and located in Newburgh, Indiana. The non

...founded in 1983 by a handful of dedicated volunteers who rescued lost, injured and neglected animals. Since WHS opened their building in 1997 and began actively working with Animal Control agencies and other rescue organizations, WHS has saved thousands of animals and placed them in loving homes... WHS does not receive any funding from taxes or any national organizations. WHS is funded entirely by individual and corporate donations, bequests, grants and fundraising events. Because all animals adopted by WHS are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, treated for parasites and microchipped as well as receiving any other special care they may need, finding enough funding is always a challenge.

To learn more about Warrick Humane Society and to potentially meet your new best friend, visit their Facebook page.

