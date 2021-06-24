‘The Breakfast Club’ Goes Disney in Hilarious TikTok Video

How can you make 1985's The Breakfast Club any better? It's not an easy task, but a little bit of Disney makes everything better, right? It's hard to imagine Disney having anything to do with the R-rated teen comedy/drama - and truth be told, they didn't. What did happen was some clever TikToker using the 'Disney' animation filters on their TV while watching The Breakfast Club. The result kinda messes with your mind, especially if you grew up in the John Hughes era, and you remember when The Breakfast Club came out. It's hard to take Bender (Judd Nelson) and Mr. Vernon (Paul Gleason) seriously when they look so doggone cute - and don't even get me started on how adorable Claire (Molly Ringwald) and Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) look at cartoons.

How about a little more teen angst?

Is it me, or does it seem like the recent 'Disney animation' trend came and went pretty quickly? I mean, there was about a 48-hour period when just about every person you saw on social media what showing off what they would look like as a Disney character - and then just like that, everyone was done with that trend.

Get our free mobile app

I'll admit, I got the Disney treatment and it was kinda cool, I guess. Truth be told, I didn't do it though - my wife Ashley and my partner Liberty both decided to use the filter on one of my pics. I'm gonna keep it really real with you, I have no idea how to even begin putting a filter on a picture - I sure as heck can't even imagine how someone was able to do that on their TV. I sound ridiculously old right now, don't I? It is what it is, and I am what I am...old.