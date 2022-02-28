Well, friends Fat Tuesday is upon us, and it's the final call for Mardi Gras treats. Many restaurants in Evansville have been serving up special menus for Mardi Gras. With March 1, 2022, being Fat Tuesday, you are probably going to seek out every indulgent food you can.

How do You Even Pronounce That?

One of my favorites is the hard-to-pronounce Paczki. It is not pronounced like it is spelled at all! Say it with me - Puhnch·Yee. It is kind of like you're punching a key.

Although, this professional Paczki maker gives us several ways to say it.

Here's a little history of Paczki. They are NOT just jelly donuts.

A Little Paczki History

Maybe you've never heard of these sugary treats, well I've done plenty of research on this topic. I've been on the hunt for beignets, ever since I tried them at Disney World. Every time that I search beignet, Paczki also comes up, but they are not the same thing.

By the description, Paczki seems to have about the same recipe as a beignet, except they are filled with fruit jellies or custard. Paczki pronounced (Ponch-Key) is actually a polish treat that is popular right before Lent.

Paczki in Evansville

Our friends at Donut Bank are offering lemon, blueberry, and raspberry fillings, and topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or glazed. According to their Facebook post, these are only available today and tomorrow (Monday, February 28, 2022 - Tuesday, March 1, 2022.) I have also found several varieties, including Bavarian cream, at Fresh Thyme Market.

