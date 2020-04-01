Donut Bank Provides Extra Hourly Dough for All Full & Part Timers

For more than five decades, Donut Bank has been filling up bellies with delicious donuts, cookies, pastries and coffee. But we don't love Donut Bank just because of their yummy food - we also love them for what they do for the community.

I love the fact that no matter what location I visit, no matter what time of day or what the situation is, I am also greeted with a smile and a friendly face and attitude. Such a small gesture really makes a difference, and the Donut Bank delivers every time!

We love them here at MY105.3 because they are our partner for the MY Morning Show Road Trip promotion (which we plan on doing again as soon as we can). They let us come broadcast at different Donut Bank locations each week and give away trips to the beach.

And now they've just given us all one more reason to love them. Donut Bank owner Chris Kempf recently sent a letter to his employees, stating that ALL Donut Bank employees will receive a $2 per hour raise. The letter also lets folks know that they will be paid for their normal amount of weekly hours, even if they aren't scheduled for that many hours. Wow! You can read the rest of the letter for yourself below, and take a few minutes to listen to our conversation with Chris Kempf.