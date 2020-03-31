With the financial difficulties that the coronavirus has brought to businesses, large and small, all over the country, may have had to make some tough decisions. To be able to survive what's happening to them and be ready to serve you when this is all over, they have have defined the way the serve, cut owner and executive pay and even had to lay off beloved employees.

Donut Bank, is a local business who is not only NOT laying their employees off, but giving them a raise. This is an internal letter that, locally, went viral.

Thank you Donut Bank for being a role model for other businesses during these difficult times, but also making the BEST donuts in the world.