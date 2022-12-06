It’s a Christmas Miracle! Evansville’s Westside Donut Bank is Now Open

I've worked at franchised businesses and locally-owned ones too. I would say that aside from keeping good employees, the toughest part is making sure that everything stays consistent. That really is key for any business to grow.

Fifty-Five Years of Consistency

The Kempf's have the secret icing to keeping their products consistent, along with customer service and keeping their employees happy. The Donut Bank also knows how to keep up with the new items that customers want. although I could probably live on cakes, cookies, and donuts, there are more health-conscious items too. Trying an all-Natural Smoothie or a Fit Frappe is called balance, right?

Welcome to the Westside

Okay, so I'm a North/East sider (Cheer or boo if you need to). So, I'm used to having a Donut Bank close to wherever I might be. There's even one in my Hometown of Princeton, IN which is a pretty big deal. But I know all too well about the lack of options on the Westside. Westsiders do have my Craft Noble Roman's, but I'm pretty sure we have everything else on the other side of Evansville...Until now.

The Tenth Donut Bank Location

I suppose that we just refer to the St. Joe Donut Bank as the Westside location. But, now that we have an actual Westside address, 4800 W Lloyd Expressway, I can hear the rejoicing all across Evansville.

