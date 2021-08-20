Donut Bank Hopes to Open Another Store on Evansville’s Westside

You might be thinking "wait a minute, there's already a Donut Bank on Evansville's westside," and you would be correct. There is a location on St. Joseph Avenue, but owners of the legendary donut shop are eyeballing a spot that is even a little bit further west. You should also be thinking, "thank you donut gods for blessing our town, and my belly, with another way to satisfy my sweet tooth."

According to the Evansville 411 News Facebook page, Donut Bank has already gotten the proverbial ball rolling towards building on the spot where Grease Monkey stood for so many years. They shared the following post...

According to the state building permits, Donut Bank is proposing to build a new location at 4800 W Lloyd Expressway. This site is the former home of Mobil 1 Lube Express, which was torn down this summer. The proposed Donut Bank would be built between Subway and Culver's Building Size: 2,415 square feet No word yet on a timeline for the project.

Donut Bank first opened its doors back in 1967 and has been family-owned and operated for the past three generations. They have expanded quite a bit over the past 54 years, and if all goes as planned, this new building will be Donut Bank's seventh location in Evansville, and tenth in the Tri-State area.

Other Donut Bank Locations

1031 E. Diamond Avenue in Evansville, IN

2128 N. First Avenue in Evansville, IN

5 N. Green River Road in Evansville, IN

210 N. St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville, IN

1950 Washington Avenue in Evansville, IN

1200 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville, IN

3988 SR 261 in Newburgh, IN

1303 W. Broadway in Princeton, IN

2630A Highway 41 in Henderson, KY

