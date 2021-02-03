Get Your Mardi Gras On And Support It Takes A Village No Kill Rescue

Mardi Gras in the Tri-state is one of my favorite times of year. Not only do things get festive in purple, green and gold but one of my favorite places to eat Cajun cookin' rally's their support for one of my favorite local rescues. Let me introduce you to Mardi Gras for Paws.

Every year the Stockwell Inn serves up Cajun favorites like Jambalaya, Red Beans & Rice, Crawfish and more all while benefiting It Takes A Village No Kill Rescue. This year is no different. You'll be able to enjoy Cajun cuisine from February 11th - 16th. In fact, here's a list of some of what Stockwell will be dishing up for Mardi Gras:

Fresh Crawfish boiled daily Fried Gator Oysters on the 1/2 Shell Red Beans and Rice Jambalaya Gumbo Drunken Chicken Po Boys White Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Admittedly, my absolute, most favorite Mardi Gras menu item from the Stockwell Inn is their White Chocolate Bread Pudding. It is seriously decadent and delicious and the only time I ever get to enjoy it is when it's a) Mardi Gras season or b) from the ITV food booth during Fall Festival (which we didn't get to experience in 2020 although ITV did set up a food booth on Green River Road that week). It is actually one of my most favorite desserts ever - not just for Mardi Gras.

So how does eating Cajun food help homeless animals? It Takes A Village No Kill Rescue is a 501 c3 non-profit with two locations - one in Evansville at Stockwell Road, right next to the Stockwell Inn and then their all new rescue center in Spencer County. They take care of the animals providing food, shelter and veterinary treatment until they can find their forever homes.

