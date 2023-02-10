Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News

DISHES BY DANI / THELOOP.NET

It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon.

A Little Read Street History

Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.

https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/421-Read-St-Evansville-IN/27488741/
loading...

Listing on Loop.net

Restaurant business, corner location, across from Deaconess Hospital. Vacant rent house plus extra lot included in price. Rental house needs rehab. All equipment, furnishings, and fixtures included in sale. Grease trap with 2,000 gallon capacity included. Beer and wine license available by application.
https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/421-Read-St-Evansville-IN/27488741/
loading...

Like Having Your Own Personal Chef

Sometimes I wish my superpower could be to snap my fingers and dinner would be all done. I'm talking about no grocery shopping, no prepping, and less time in the kitchen. We actually have a locally-owned business that preps healthy meals, caters events, and has lunch on the go. I had the opportunity to check out Dishes by Dani during a live broadcast, and she certainly stays busy.

DISHES BY DANI
loading...

Dishes by Dani on the Move

I know that Dani is very excited about all of the possibilities at her 'Soon-to-be' new location. She announced the big news on the Dishes by Dani Facebook page this week. While she doesn't have a timeline for relocating, it sounds like this will be an amazing fresh start, and an opportunity to reach more customers.

