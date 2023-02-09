Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail.
I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Simple Forgery Leads to a Life of Crime
I'm really glad that I didn't let my simple school crimes continue into my adult life. Well, except that I have forged my husband's signature on checks. I'm pretty sure that is mostly legal. I can tell you that forging a doctor's signature on any type of document or note is illegal.
Crime + Crime = Jail Time
In a release to our media partner WEHT Eyewitness News / Local 7, the Evansville Police Department says that a man is now facing a felony charge after he allegedly forged a doctor's note.
According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man didn’t appear for a hearing. Police officers believe the signature on the note was forged and made to represent a local nurse practitioner. A physician's office representative told EPD the sick note was fake and the signature was forged. Police say they are investigating this case as a Level 6 felony forgery.
Level 6 Felony
A Level 6 Felony is one of the lowest felonies in Indiana, but it still comes with a price.
A person who commits a Level 6 felony (for a crime committed after June 30, 2014) shall be imprisoned for a fixed term of between six (6) months and two and one-half (2 1/2) years, with the advisory sentence being one (1) year. In addition, the person may be fined not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000).
