Adoptable Indiana Lab Mix Would Love to Meet Your Kids and Potential Furry Siblings

I don't know why, but a pet with two names just seems fancy to me - so let me introduce you to our fancy Pet of the Week, MOLLY SIMONE. She is a sweet girl, hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village.

MOLLY SIMONE is a 5-year-old lab mix, and she weighs about 40 pounds. She is a loving pup that gets along with other dogs, but she does need to be fed separately. MOLLY likes to run and jump (including over fences), so it's best to keep her on a leash while being walked.

MOLLY's previous owner says she is a sweet girl who slept in bed with her every night. MOLLY does know a couple of basic commands like leave it and sit.

It's about time for MOLLY to get out of the shelter and into a forever home. If you think you might be interested in adopting her, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application, and then schedule a meet & greet.

The adoption fee for MOLLY SIMONE is $200.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn't the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted.

