Southern Indiana Culinary Students Creating Food Network Worthy Plates

CHEF SAM WAGONER / EVSC

Did you know that the EVSC offers a Culinary Arts course for high school students?

What is Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center?

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has a really amazing campus on Lynch Road that offers a world of opportunity for students. The Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center or SICTC for short opened in 2006. It is one of the top 5 career and technical schools in the United States.

Students from five surrounding counties can take courses at SICTC. There are 22 programs and 10 courses of hands-on study offered to students.

EVSC Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center

Culinary Arts Courses

Ok, this is a class that actually makes me want to enroll in high school again. This is not a Home Economics class, students that complete the Culinary Arts courses at Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center earn dual credits from Vincennes University. Some students could jump right into a career from high school, or they could choose to keep expanding their palate. Either way, the hands-on training can set students up for some pretty amazing career options.

  • Executive Chef
  •  Dietician
  • Research Chef 
  • Nutritionist
  • Sous Chef 
  • Food and Beverage Manager 
  • Pastry Chef Restauranteur
  • Food Stylist
  • Food Writer

Welcome to The Lunch Box

Who is going to try all of these amazing dishes? You are! Well, you can, if you can get to The Lunch Box located inside the Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center during their open lunch hours.

THE LUNCH BOX SAMPLE MENU
1901 Lynch Rd., Evansville, IN 47711
Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday
10:30 AM-1:00 PM
Meals are only $8 - CASH ONLY

