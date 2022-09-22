EVSC Hosts “Options Fair” for 8th Graders in Southern Indiana

The high schools within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) include Bosse, Central, Harrison, North, and Reitz. These are all great schools, but they aren't the only choices for students - there are other options, and the EVSC would like to tell you all about them at the 2022 Options Fair.

The fair is open to all 8th graders and their families that would like to learn more about learning opportunities outside of the "traditional" high school setting, and there are a bunch of great innovative models to choose from.

What Are Innovative Models?

Sounds pretty cool, doesn't it? Well, the aforementioned models are pretty cool. "Innovative models" refer to more specialized classes, programs, and/or schools - and there are several to choose from within the EVSC. They include:

Many of these models are half-day programs, where students spend half of the day at their "home" school and the other half of the day at a different school/building. This allows students to still see friends and teachers at their high school, as well as participate in athletics and other extra-curricular activities.

2022 Options Fair Details

The EVSC Options Fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center on Lynch Road. The Options Fair will include Informational booths where students will be able to speak with teachers and current students in each of the innovative programs. Each program will also conduct two, 20-minute presentations.

Schedule of Presentations

5:30 p.m. - Medical Professions Academy and EVSC Virtual Academy

5:50 p.m. - Shepard Leadership & Law Academy, Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center and JROTC

6:10 p.m. - Early College High School and New Tech Institute High School

6:30 p.m. - EVSC Virtual Academy and Medical Professions Academy

6:50 p.m. - Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center and Shepard Leadership & Law Academy

7:10 p.m. - New Tech Institute High School and Early College High School

[Source: EVSCschools.com]

