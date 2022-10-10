Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.

Not long ago, we put up a poll asking you to vote for the best high school marching band in southern Indiana, and the response has been HUGE. The amount of votes that have come in so far (over 70,000) just confirms what I already knew - that marching band fans are passionate, loyal, and just a little bit crazy. Haha!

Here is a look at the top 10 marching bands, according to your votes (as of October 10).

North clearly has a pretty large lead over the rest of the field. There is a good battle happening between Princeton (last year's winner) and Vincennes.

The poll will remain open through October 28, and you can vote as often as you want, so I wouldn't count anybody out at this point. Anything can happen when a group of passionate supporters put its mind to something. Keep scrolling to find the poll and to cast your vote(s)

These Talented Students Bust Their Butts

I am a former band parent, and I have been lucky enough to be the man on the mic for several band competitions in the past, and I have seen firsthand how passionate marching band fans can be. Matter of fact, some fans have flown right past passionate and are just plain crazy (in the best way possible). They're so passionate and supportive because they know how much time and energy, how much blood, sweat, and tears (literally) go into the programs that are put on the field each week. It is no small feat and it is most definitely worthy of all our support.

*These choices are in no particular order - I promise it's completely random. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 28th.

