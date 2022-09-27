Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana

The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA).

2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule

The ISSMA regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

These Talented Students Bust Their Butts

I am a former band parent, and I have been lucky enough to be the man on the mic for several band competitions in the past, and I have seen firsthand how passionate marching band fans can be. Matter of fact, some fans have flown right past passionate and are just plain crazy (in the best way possible). They're so passionate and supportive because they know how much time and energy, how much blood, sweat, and tears (literally) go into the programs that are put on the field each week. It is no small feat and it is most definitely worthy of all our support.

Here is an opportunity to show your support to marching bands here in Southern Indiana. There is nothing that you or I can do to influence the results of these upcoming competitions - so we wanted to present you with something that you absolutely can have an impact on. Here's your chance to back your band...to be true to your school...and to vote for the best high school marching band in Southern Indiana. Vote as often as you want

*These choices are in no particular order - I promise it's completely random. We will announce the winner on Friday, October 28th.

