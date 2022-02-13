I was not a star athlete in high school, (unless being an All-American Pom Pon counts lol), but I've got to believe one of the main goals of any school athlete is to get a college scholarship, play professionally, and/or earn recognition for their extraordinary talents.

Well, one Oregon High School football player can now officially check one of those goals off his bucket list.

According to a press release sent out by the Oregon School District, senior linebacker and running back, Daniel Dominquez, was recently selected as the only Illinois student to play in the 2022 Dream All-American Bowl football game!

Tough Enough/Provided Photo Tough Enough/Provided Photo loading...

The Dream All-American Bowl game was played at AT&T Stadium in Texas on January 8, 2022, and Dominquez said;

“This was a once in a lifetime type of experience, I am blessed and honored that I was chosen and appreciate every challenge that I faced while I was there. It made me step up my game even more in just that little period with teammates I’ve never met before.”

To even be considered for the Dream All-American Bowl game, Dominquez had to submit footage of him in action during past football seasons and received the news he had been chosen for this amazing opportunity this past Fall.

Oregon School District's press release says playing in the Dream-All American Bowl gave Dominquez the chance to learn from high-level coaches, and will boost his recruitment chances. Could Daniel Dominquez be the next Stateliner we'll be cheering for on an upcoming Super Sunday? Only time will tell...but the odds are looking pretty good at this point I'd say!

