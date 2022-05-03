One popular fitness chain is offering an amazing opportunity for high school students in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and across the country - free summer membership! Keep reading to learn more.

Finally Finding Fitness

There really is something to be said about the benefits of moving your body. I have been back in the gym, actively and regularly working out for the last six months and it has made a world of difference in the way I feel, both physically and mentally. I have tried several times in years past to workout but it has never stuck and never been something I found enjoyable.

Making Small Strides

While it can be easy to feel the changes mentally that exercise can provide, it can be hard sometimes to see the difference in our bodies. We see it every day after all so subtle changes may not be as noticeable. Photos help with this a lot and its the post-workout mirror photos that have really shown me the differences that I am making in my own body.

Shrinking vs Growing

My personal goals do not include shrinking myself to get smaller but rather to grow - my muscles to be stronger, my mind to be more resilient, and myself to be more confident in my skin.

My Journey with Planet Fitness

In November I signed up for a membership at Planet Fitness. I like their intimidation-free philosophy. It works well for me as someone who struggles with anxiety, especially in unfamiliar places. I have been going now for about six months. For the first time ever I am lifting free weights, in addition to using machines, and for the first time in my life I am seeing my muscles grow and I am gaining definition. My body composition is changing.

Starting Fitness Young

Being healthy and fit was not something that was stressed to me when I was a teen. I mean sure, we had gym class in high school. We even had the Presidential Physical Fitness tests back in the day (shout out to my fellow Gen-Xers who got their metals and ribbons too!) Honestly, though, I was likely sitting out of gym class if I had the option and I never made a mile on the track in less than 10 minutes.

Free Summer Gym Memberships for High School Students

If I had been into fitness when I was in high school, I definitely would have taken advantage of the offer from Planet Fitness to enjoy a free summer membership. Teenagers from 14 through 19 can work out all summer long free of charge.

How to Sign Up for the Summer Pass

Beginning May 15, 2022, and continuing through August 1, 2022, students age 14 - 19 can sign up through the Planet Fitness website or in your nearest Planet Fitness club location. For students under the age of 18, they will need permission from a legal parent or guardian.

Scholarship Opportunity

Not only does the Summer Pass give you the opportunity to work out and be active this summer, but it also gives you the opportunity to win a scholarship. There will be one winner from every state to receive a $500 scholarship, and one person will land a $5,000 scholarship. You can preregister for the High School Summer Pass now, and Planet Fitness will remind you on May 15th to sign up!