Top 10 Gyms in the Evansville Area According to Your Votes

In a proclamation signed on April 29, 2022, United States President, Joe Biden declared that the month of May to be named National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. An official statement from the White House says,

Fitness and sports are not only good for our physical health, they also improve the quality of our lives overall. Experts agree that even small amounts of physical activity can make a significant difference in a person’s physical and mental health. For example, it can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, blood pressure, and anxiety while improving sleep — among other health benefits.

Improving Mental Health Through Physical Health

Aside from the obvious physical benefits of regularly hitting the gym and working out, studies have indicated that exercise can positively benefit a person's mental health as well. The CDC says,

Some benefits of physical activity on brain health happen right after a session of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. Benefits include improved thinking or cognition for children 6 to 13 years of age and reduced short-term feelings of anxiety for adults. Regular physical activity can help keep your thinking, learning, and judgment skills sharp as you age. It can also reduce your risk of depression and anxiety and help you sleep better.

Where To Work Out

Whether you are into power-lifting, bodybuilding, pilates, HIIT, or just enjoy a good dose of cardio, there are plenty of places in the Tristate where you can go to work out. In celebration of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, we wanted to know which gym you think is the best in the area.

You Voted and the Results Are In For the Best Gym In The Tristate

While there aren't any trophies or prizes on the line, aside from bragging rights, you cast your votes for the Best Gym and we have the top ten based on those votes.

Meet Your Top 10

Thanks to everyone who voted! Regardless of where you like to workout, lift or exercise, we hope that you will get up and get moving! See the full poll results below.