Community Yoga Coming to Downtown Evansville Beginning in April

As the community, the state and the country begin to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, we are all eagerly awaiting a return to some kind of new-new normal. For many of us that's going to include leaving our homes more. If you're like me, you haven't done a lot of venturing out in public much in the last twelve-plus months.

The truth of the matter is that the last year has been incredibly hard on all of us. Stress levels have risen to new heights, leaving many of us feeling burnt out and emotionally and mentally exhausted. I know I'm not alone in feeling that way, and you aren't either. So the real question becomes, what do we do about it?

Fortunately, there are ways that we can help ourselves manage that stress and a simple and effective way to provide the self-care that we need during this challenging time is to practice some type of physical activity. One in particular actually happens to be extraordinary for helping to manage stress - yoga.

If you're wondering where to go to practice yoga, where you can go that is inclusive or maybe where can you go that it's affordable - you're in luck! Beginning in April, the Evansville Parks Department will begin hosting yoga classes led by yogi, Jessica Ellis inside the CK Newsome Center in Downtown Evansville. Jessica tells us,

The class is inclusive to all: those who have never tried yoga, those returning after a long hiatus, and those who practice regularly.Yoga combines breath and movement to increase mobility and strength. Yoga practice also has many positive emotional and mental benefits, such as decreased anxiety and increased sense of well-being.

The classes will take place on Saturday mornings from 8 - 9 am with the first class taking place on Saturday, April 10, 2021. There is a suggested $5 donation to participate and you do need to bring your own mat and water bottle. If you need additional information, you're encouraged to call 812-435-6162

CK Newsome Center, Evansville, IN





