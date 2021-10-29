According to Your Votes, the Best Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…

I honestly had no idea that when I asked you a couple of weeks ago to cast a vote for your favorite high school marching band that the response would be this massive. I guess it just further proves what I already knew - that marching band fans are just as passionate, if not more, than any other group of fans out there.

Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2021 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season.

And now, for the results...

After the very first day of voting, one marching band took a commanding lead and never really looked back. It was apparent that the rest of the field would be competing for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place. A couple other bands put forth a valiant effort, but the PRINCETON MARCHING TIGERS just could not be caught. Their fans voted over 33,000 times! So congratulations to the Marching Tigers - now let's take a look at the rest of the voting results.

