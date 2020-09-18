Shark Tank’s Cousins Maine Lobster will be in Evansville Today

Cousins Maine Lobster Press kit 21

If you've been watching 'Shark Tank' for a while, you have probably heard about Cousins Maine Lobster. Pitching lobster to the sharks turned out to be the best situation ever for cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. After a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran, they were able to build their food truck empire and brought their profits into the eight-figure range. We have the opportunity to pair their lobster rolls with some local craft beer Friday, September 18, 2020 and Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Myriad Brewing Company in Downtown Evansville.

Cousins Maine Lobster Press kit 16

This will be the third time that Cousins Maine Lobster has been in Evansville. Jamie Elliott and her husband own Myriad, and she tells me that Cousins Maine Lobster contacted them about coming to Evansville ahead of their February stop. I was a part of the line, so I know how popular the truck was. There will be three opportunities to try the lobster specialties:

Friday 9/18 3:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M
Saturday9/19 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
There will be social distancing and some other things to keep in mind.

  • Be prepared to grab and go. There will be capacity limits on seating.
  • Bring your patience. It will be busy, and they servers will work to get your order to you safely.
  • Social distancing must be followed
  • Don't forget your ID
    • Cousin's Maine Lobster is credit card only
    Myriad Brewing Company FB Lobster Graphic Sept

    The menu will include their famous lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheese and tots and even a few Gluten Free Selections. You can see the entire menu HERE.

