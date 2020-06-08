Shark Tank’s Cousins Maine Lobster is Coming Back to Evansville

If you've been watching 'Shark Tank' for a while, you have probably heard about Cousins Maine Lobster. Pitching lobster to the sharks turned out to be the best situation ever for cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. After a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran, they were able to build their food truck empire and brought their profits into the eight-figure range. We have the opportunity to pair their lobster rolls with some local craft beer Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21 at Myriad Brewing Company in Downtown Evansville.

This will be the second time that Cousins Maine Lobster has been in Evansville. Jamie Elliott and her husband own Myriad, and she tells me that Cousins Maine Lobster contacted them about coming to Evansville ahead of their February stop. I was a part of the line, so I know how popular the truck was. There will be three opportunities to try the lobster specialties:

Friday 6/19 3:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M

*Saturday 6/20 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.

*Sunday 6/21 (Father's Day) 11:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

This time around, there will be social distancing and some other things to keep in mind.

Be prepared to grab and go. There will be capacity limits on seating.

Bring your patience. It will be busy, and they servers will work to get your order to you safely.

Social distancing must be followed

Let Myraid know that you will be attending, and how many in your party, so they can plan accordingly. You can comment in the Facebook event.

The menu will include their famous lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheese and tots and even a few Gluten Free Selections. You can see the entire menu HERE.