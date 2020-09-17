WHS Fall Online Silent Auction Underway – Over 250 ‘Baskets’ to Bid On!

The Warrick Humane Society has played a big role in my life. I have served on the board, volunteered at the WHS, and have even adopted animals from the non-profit in Newburgh. I can tell you, when I served on the board, I saw the financials and it's hard to believe that the entire rescue is paid-for entirely by the support of our community. Day-to-day operations at the facility can become pricey and it is even more when a dog or cat comes in that needs additional medical treatment. Plus, it's a no-kill shelter so pets stay until they are adopted.

To help fund the rescue, WHS does various fundraising events throughout the year. COVID has put a big dent in all non-profits' donations. But the WHS has to continue on with their mission so to raise money, they are hosting an online auction. It's going on NOW til the 20th of September.

Fall Online Silent Auction - September 14-20, 2020

This is the second half of our silent auction... our non-wearables! OK, so maybe a few wearables. Welcome to our 2020 Online Silent Auction! To bid on an item, comment your bid below the picture. Minimum bid increase $1. Make sure you are on the actual picture and not the album or a picture that someone has shared. Bidding will start once pictures are posted which will be on September 14, 2020 at approximately 10am. Bidding will end promptly September 20, 2020 at 8:00pm. We will use Facebook’s time stamps to judge what the last bid was on or before 7:59pm. Winners will be notified by Facebook Messenger. If you have won an item and do not use Facebook Messenger, please email us promptly to warrickhs@gmail.com. Items must be paid for by September 27th, 2020, or the item will go to the second highest bidder. Payment will be accepted in the form of cash, check, credit card (in person or over the phone) and PayPal. Due to COVID-19, we are happy to arrange curbside pickup of items. Due to the size of some of these items, we will be unable to ship them. Gift certificates/gift cards are the only items that we can ship. Please note: Actual product color may vary from the images shown. Every monitor or mobile display has a different capability to display colors, and every individual may see these colors differently. In addition, lighting conditions at the time the photo was taken can also affect an image's color. All sales are final.

Here are only SOME of the items up for grabs in the auction. Most of them are in a lot or a 'basket' though you probably won't actually get a basket unless noted. :)