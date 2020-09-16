The Salvation Army of Evansville, Serving Warrick and Vanderburg counties announced a fun event they'll be hosting for the next few Fridays, outdoor movies!

In a post to the Salvation Army's Facebook page they announced a new outdoor movie series beginning this Friday September 18th. the event will be outdoors so that way CDC guidelines can be observed and safe social distancing can happen. This Friday they'll be airing the movie Wonder which features Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay. The movie will start about 7:15PM and there will be family games starting at 6:30 leading up to the start of the movie. They'll also have free popcorn and beverages.

They ask that you bring your own chair, and bug spray. They will continue with these outdoor movies each Friday as long as weather permits through October 23rd, so get ready to soak up all the fall weather and good movies.

