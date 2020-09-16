Celebrate Oktoberfest With At-Home Kit Complete with Beer and Pretzels

Somehow, even though I am not German, I have married into two German families. Each of the families LOVEs beer. I think it’s in their genes. They don't really need a reason to drink beer either. Not even Oktoberfest. Although, they HAVE used the celebration as an excuse. In fact, we joke that every month is a beer celebration...Novemberfest, Decemberfest, Janufest, you get the picture. Both families REALLY love beer.

For many, around the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, Oktoberfest festivals, beer gardens and celebrations have been cancelled. The makers of Sam Adams beer and Auntie Anne’s pretzels understand what a complete bummer this is, so they have an at-home solution.

Samuel Adams has teamed with Auntie Anne’s to give us the Oktoberfest celebration we are required to have in 2020. They have come up with a whole party kit. They're selling Oktoberfest At-Home Kits that come with everything you need to throw your own, safe, social distancing, Octoberfest celebration.

Each kit has a a six-pack of Sam Adams Oktoberfest Beer, 10 Auntie Anne’s soft pretzels, sets of lederhosen suspenders (gotta have those), German hats, beer steins, special edition beer koozies, a recipe book, and the kit has an Oktoberfest playlist for your Polka enjoyment. They're on sale for $89 at GiveThemBeer.com.

