Organizers Cancel 2020 Old Courthouse Craft Show

The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again. After forcing nearly every concert and annual event in the Tri-State to cancel or postpone until next year, the health crisis has claimed another victim. This time it's the annual Old Courthouse Craft Show in downtown Evansville.

Organizers of the the event announced the cancellation in post on Facebook Monday night just after 10:00 p.m.

The statement reads,

It is with sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Old Courthouse Craft show for 2020. We can not in good conscious hold the show this year. We look forward to seeing everyone on Nov 13 &14, 2021. We will be posting some photos of items for sale from crafters who attend the show. So keep watching this page and find some great crafts.

This year's show would have been the 44th annual. The event takes place on all four levels of the historic building, and is billed as one of the Tri-State's longest running craft shows.

[Source: Old Courthouse Craft Show on Facebook]