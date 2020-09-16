The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify the man they believe stole a vehicle from a dealership on the city's east side.

The Department says the theft took place around 9:00 a.m. last Friday morning (September 11th, 2020) on the lot of Magna Motors on the Division Street Auto Plaza. According to a report provided by the EPD, the vehicle's owner says it was parked on the lot when it was taken. It was not specified if the owner was also the owner of the dealership or a customer, nor was it specified if the stolen vehicle was one for sale on the lot.

Take a look at the surveillance photos, and if you have any information that will help investigators identify and locate the suspect, contact the Evansville Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.

[Source: Evansville Police Department]