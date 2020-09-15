‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer: Baby Yoda Is Back, Baby!

The Mandalorian is back.

We’re less than two months from the return of Disney+’s top series — the first-ever live-action Star Wars show — and the first trailer for the new episodes is here. It features plenty of Mando action and lots of Baby Yoda adorableness, sometimes all at once — like in the sequence where a bunch of space baddies threaten Mando (Pedro Pascal) at some kind of intergalactic wrestling match, and The Child hides in his cute widdle hoverchair while his protector takes care of all the bad guys.

The new season looks like it will be adding Jedis and the Rebels to the mix of characters. We don’t see any of the returning Star Wars legends that have been rumored for this season (like Boba Fett), but we do see Mando racing away from some X-wings, and some Stormtroopers giving chase on some speeder bikes. Watch the full trailer right here:

Here’s the official synopsis of The Mandalorian Season 2:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30.