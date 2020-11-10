Watch Baby Yoda Shred This Iconic Song From Guns N’ Roses [Video]

Everybody loves a clever parody song, right? Show me someone who doesn't enjoy a good parody and I'll show you someone who's a big ol' stick in the mud. Yeah, I said it! Personally, I really appreciate parody songs - actually, they kinda tick me off, only because I'm jealous that I'm not smart enough or talented enough to do my own parody. I got nothing but respect for folks that can do it well - and by that, I mean coming up with funny lyrics and still providing quality music.

Weird Al Yankovic has been the gold standard of parody songs for nearly 40 years. There's no doubt that his music has inspired others, over the years, to try their hands at parody music. Perhaps one of those groups is The Merkins. Maybe the name Merkins doesn't mean much to you, but what about the Slashstreet Boys, does that sound a little more familiar? So far, the Merkins have mainly created Halloween-themed songs, like the Slashstreet Boys, the Feastie Boys, and George Michael Myers - racking up millions and millions of views along the way.

Their most recent song, however, goes in a different direction, and heads to a galaxy far, far away. Here we have the child, aka Baby Yoda, teaming up with the Mandalorian for a Star Wars-inspired version of the Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine," appropriately titled Green Child O' Mine. You'll never look at Baby Yoda the same way again after seeing him in Slash's top hair and long black hair. Oh, the Force is definitely strong with this one!

Still not sure what all this Baby Yoda hullabaloo is about? You probably need to get caught up on The Mandalorian - seasons 1 and 2 now available on the Disney + streaming service.