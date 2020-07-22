Baby Yoda Toy Set With Mandalorian Accessories Just In Time For Christmas
Remember when Baby Yoda won our hearts over when we started watching the The Mandalorian? We couldn't get enough of, what could be argued, the cutest movie/TV character EVER. You many also remember that all we wanted a Baby Yoda of our very own, for Christmas last year, but none could be found. Well, this year is a different story. Now, The Mandalorian toys can be found everywhere. But, Costco might have the best one yet.
View this post on Instagram
Hot & New Item Let the force be with you! Re-Create your favorite scents! #1437776 STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN The Child Plush Bundle $19.99 Includes: Frog 🐸 & Soup Bowl Mandalorian Necklace & silver ball Great Price for this... and very good quality... You can also wear the pendant as well. Found this @costco Melrose Park, IL.
BTW, the second season of The Mandalorian comes out in October on Disney+. You wanna make sure you have Baby Yoda sitting beside you for the whole season.
More Unique Baby Yoda Gift Ideas!
What to know how to get Star wars emojis on our phone?