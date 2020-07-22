Baby Yoda Toy Set With Mandalorian Accessories Just In Time For Christmas

Remember when Baby Yoda won our hearts over when we started watching the The Mandalorian? We couldn't get enough of, what could be argued, the cutest movie/TV character EVER. You many also remember that all we wanted a Baby Yoda of our very own, for Christmas last year, but none could be found. Well, this year is a different story. Now, The Mandalorian toys can be found everywhere. But, Costco might have the best one yet.

On Instagram, @Costcoguy4u posted about a Baby Yoda toy set that comes with one Baby Yoda figure, The Mandalorian necklace, silver ball, frog, and a broth bowl. The set is just $19.99.

BTW, the second season of The Mandalorian comes out in October on Disney+. You wanna make sure you have Baby Yoda sitting beside you for the whole season.

More Unique Baby Yoda Gift Ideas!

