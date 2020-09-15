EVSC Looking To Hire School Bus Drivers

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation is looking to add to their team. The EVSC is looking for people interested in becoming school bus drivers. They are offering part-time hours with the benefits of a full-time job.

According to a post to social media the EVSC said,

We are looking for dedicated individuals to join our team of bus drivers. We will help you with training, taking your test for your license, and making sure you feel comfortable behind the wheel.