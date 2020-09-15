Carole Baskin Called Out by Missing Husband’s Family during DWTS

Carole Baskin did it. She made her debut in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom. She did as well as you might think. There were plenty of distractions during her performance like the tiger striped costumes and the cage that her dance partner was in. For some viewers, there was a bit of a distraction right before her performance began.

Carole Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis, was declared legally dead in 2002. His family is still searching for answers and they purchased local commercial time during DWTS last night. The ad features Don’s three daughters and his former assistant. They are offering a 100,000 reward for information in the case. The commercial aired right before Carole’s performance But it was only shown in their local area of Florida. Lucky for us, I found it on Youtube.

It is our honor to represent the family and longtime assistant of Don Lewis. There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death. Call the tip line at (646) 450-6530 or our office at (800) LITIGATE.