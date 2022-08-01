Back in January of 2022, we learned that Netflix bought the rights to make a film about an Indiana family's story that includes an exorcism and a "demon house." We didn't know too many details at the time, but more information has recently been announced, including the film's title and several cast members.

The Story of the Real 'Demon House' Case

The story goes back to 2011 when a woman named Latoya Ammons, along with her mother and her three children started noticing paranormal activity in their Gary, Indiana home. Latoya reported seeing her children levitating, walking up the wall, and speaking in a horrible voice. Several other people, including a police officer, a nurse, and a DCS caseworker reportedly witnessed some of this spooky behavior.

Latoya tried to 'cleanse' the house herself by performing a number of different rituals, but nothing seemed to work. They call in a Catholic priest who, after interviewing the family, determined they were, in fact, being tormented by demons, and agreed to perform an official exorcism (he actually ended up performing three exorcisms).

The "Demon House" on the Big Screen

One of the few details we've known from the beginning is who will portray the mom, Latoya, in the movie. That role goes to singer/actress Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). We also know the movie will be written and directed by Lee Daniels. The rest of the information has just been speculation, until now. Netflix has confirmed the title, the rest of the cast, and this official synopsis...

Inspired by a true story, struggling single mom Ebony Jackson (Day) moves her mother and children into a new home, hoping for a fresh start. The move is anything but a housewarming, however. When the family begins to experience demonic occurrences, Ebony finds herself in a spiritual battle between her faith, her life and the souls of her children — a battle that could have deadly consequences for all of them.

Here's Everything We Know

The story of Latoya and her family's ordeal will be called The Deliverance, and will feature a cast of familiar faces, including the legendary Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction). The rest of the cast includes Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Omar Epps (House), Mo'Nique (Precious), Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins.

There is still no release date for The Deliverance, but as a lifelong Hoosier, I am super excited to see this spooky Indiana story brought to life. I just hope the movie is as scary as the real-life story was.

