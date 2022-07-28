There is no doubt that we love a good horror movie around here at GBF and we have an extra special place in our hearts for local, independent horror movies.

Indiana Indie Horror

Let's just file this one under "Hoosier Horror." Filmed in part in Evansville, Indiana, Please Don't Make Me is said to be your "traditional" low-budget indie horror flick.

...traditional low budget Slasher film with a diverse cast

A Story Line to Die For

A good horror movie needs a good plot line. So what is Please Don't Make Me about? According to the official Facebook page for the film,

a group of young adults traveling to a 80s themed party. The fun takes a terrifying turn when they are faced with death itself.

Movie Production Can Be Such a Drag

There has been a lot of creativity, time, and energy invested into the making of Please Don't Make Me. The visionary mind behind Please Don't Make Me is none other than Evansville drag performer Vivika Darko. Vivika makes regular appearances as part of the "Dolls of the District," and performs at a number of local venues in the area including Bokeh Lounge, Mo's House, and Someplace Else Nightclub.

How to Watch Please Don't Make Me

Please Don't Make Me will make its film debut on Saturday, October 29th for a Red Carpet Premiere at STAGEtwo at 321 located at 321 North Congress Avenue in Evansville. The film will then be released to YouTube on Halloween 2022. To learn more and keep up with the progress of the film, follow the official Please Don't Make Me Facebook Page.

Special Thanks

A special thanks to Tymeallo Studios for allowing me to share photos from a recent filming for the movie.