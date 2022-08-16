One of the things that truly make indie movies great is that they are created using small budgets. Now hear me out on this...

Small Budgets = Big Ideas

When working on any kind of project with a large budget, there are tons of options available for you to bring your vision to life but when working with a small-scale budget, you have to get really creative to bring your vision to fruition and that raw, out of the box creativity is what I think really makes indie movies so magical.

Funding Indie Projects

Where a large-scale production company just has millions of dollars lying around from their last blockbuster franchise hit to use on their next project, indie filmmakers often have to fundraise to get their projects off the ground.

Getting Funding Creative

Sometimes that fundraising looks like asking for monetary donations. Sometimes it looks like bartering for goods and services and sometimes it includes taking a cue from those big-name production companies and selling product placements within the film.

Kentucky Horror

In Kentucky, our friends at Blood Moon Pictures are no strangers to raising money to fund their next creative endeavors. The production company has funded and produced a handful of indie horror movies to date, including 13-Slays Till X-Mas, Volumes of Blood, and Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories. Most recently Blood Moon Pictures held auditions for its next project, which it hopes to find additional funding for.

Supporting the Creatives On and Off Screen

In a recent chat with writer, director, and producer P.J. Starks (creator of Volumes of Blood,) he tells us that he and producer Eric Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories) are in the process of getting the next project off the ground but Starks says it isn't so much about making the movies themselves as it is about supporting the creative minds on and off screen.

Some get hung up on the genre and forget it takes a ton of local creatives to bring this sort of project to life. Our films bring together actors, special effects artists, musicians, make-up and hair professionals, prop makers, set designers, wardrobe designers and more from the region. Organizations and individuals are supporting the many passionate people behind and in front of our camera's who otherwise don't get this sort of unique experience. Eric and myself are creating an uncommon opportunity for local/regional businesses to support a large group of artistry by producing local film projects.

Get Involved

If you're interested in supporting the latest Blood Moon Pictures project or you'd like to find out how you can have your product or business featured within the next indie horror film, email bloodmoonpics@gmail.com.

