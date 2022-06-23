Open Auditions Being Held for Indie Horror Film in Owensboro KY

Owensboro, Kentucky is home to an amazing group of creatives and indie horror film producers, Blood Moon Pictures and you could be part of their next big production.

Blood Moon Pictures

In 2015 Blood Moon Pictures released their horror anthology, Volumes of Blood. The following year, they unleashed the follow-up anthology, Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories. [I actually make an appearance at the end of the film - see me scream at 1:55 in the trailer video below]

13 Slays Till X-Mas

13 Slays Till X-Mas is the latest holiday horror anthology from Blood Moon Pictures, writer/producer P.J. Starks (creator of Volumes of Blood,) and producer Eric Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories). Made up of thirteen Christmas-themed horror stories woven into one intricate tale of fear and mayhem, 13 Slays Till X-Mas is now streaming free!

On December 24th, five seemingly random men are invited to a dive bar by a mysterious e-mail. They decide to pass the time by resurrecting the old tradition of telling scary stories on Christmas Eve. As each take turns spinning yarns of yuletide terror, it becomes evident, they may be harboring a dark and deadly secret.

More Bloodmoon on the Horizon

Bloodmoon Pictures doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon. Currently, filmmakers are holding auditions for their next project, NewFearsEve. Producers are looking to fill a number of roles, both male and female and open auditions are being held June 25th and 26th.

If you're in the tri-state area don't forget we're having Open Auditions this Saturday & Sunday. All the information is on the photo. If you'd like sides in advance OR want to submit a video audition since you're outside the area please email us at bloodmoonpics@gmail.com

