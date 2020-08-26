If you've ever dreamed of having your music included in a horror movie, this could be your chance! Owensboro, Kentucky filmmaker, PJ Starks, is picking up where he left off on his Christmas horror movie, 13 Slays Till X-mas, after Covid-19 put production on hold earlier this year.

No stranger to the horror anthology game, Starks & co-producer Erik Huskisson are now looking for original music to include in the film which takes place in a dive bar on Christmas eve. Starks says there are a few slots still open in the soundtrack for the film and although it's a quick turnaround, they are hoping there are some musicians who might be interested in being part of the project. According to Starks,

Rocky Gray of Evanescence fame is scoring the film. What we're looking for is local and regional singer/songwriters and bands that would be interested in and able to create an original song that is specifically tailored for the project.

If you have a song you would like to submit for consideration for the soundtrack of 13 Slays Till X-mas, email PJ and the team at Bloodmoon Pictures at starks.pj@gmail.com or bloodmoonpics@gmail.com.

