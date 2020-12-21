If you've been dreaming of a fright Christmas, now's your chance! Owensboro, Kentucky writer, producer and creator of Volumes of Blood, PJ Starks, has finally wrapped up his Christmas horror anthology, 13 Slays Till X-mas, after Covid-19 put production on hold earlier this year and it's now available for Pre-Order!

Bloodmoon Pictures

No stranger to the horror anthology game, Starks, along with co-producer Erik Huskisson (The Confession of Fred Krueger, VOB: Horror Stories) along with Scream Team Releasing and Blood Moon Pictures are excited to release to Blu-ray, 13 Slays of X-mas. A quick synopsis of the film from Scream Team Releasing,

On December 24th, five seemingly random men are invited to a dive bar by a mysterious e-mail. They decide to pass the time by resurrecting the old tradition of telling scary stories on Christmas Eve. As each take turns spinning yarns of yuletide terror, it becomes evident, they may be harboring a dark and deadly secret

Blood Moon Pictures

Jeffrey Reddick, the creator of Final Destination has called 13 Slays of X-mas,

"A fresh, fun, twisted romp... The perfect blood-soaked present for holiday-loving horror fans.

Musically, 13 Slays of X-mas is scored by Rocky Gray of Evanescence and includes an array of music from a number of talented musicians. Watch the official trailer now and then keep scrolling for details on how you can pre-order.

As a fan of holiday horror movies I'm excited to watch 13 Slays till X-mas. I mean, Hellllooo! Krampus and A Christmas Horror Story [with William Shatner] are two of my must watch holiday traditions so it only makes sense to add this one to our holiday lineup! To pre-order 13 Slays till X-mas, visit Scream Team Releasing.