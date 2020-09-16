Evansville Mayor Says No Rate Increase For Water & Sewer In 2021

There is no doubt that 2020 has been hard on all of us. Whether it's economically or health-related, Covid-19 has impacted all of us. Fortunately, we have a city government that recognizes the difficulties that we are all facing in such an unprecedented time.

Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke announced today via Twitter that they have decided to not increase rates for the Evansville Water Sewer Utility customers in 2021, saying "There's no need to put additional financial burdens on our ratepayers during this prolonged pandemic."

You can watch video here of Mayor Winnecke addressing the Evansville Water Sewer Utility's board where he makes the declaration that they will forgo a rate increase in the coming year.