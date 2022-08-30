Evansville Residential Recycling Collections Temporarily Suspended

Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services.

Services Temporarily Suspended

In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that a temporary suspension of recycling services has been issued for its customers after an issue was reported with a piece of machinery used to bale the recyclable materials.

The baling machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is not operational and parts needed to repair the baler may not be available until sometime later this week.

When Will Recycling Resume

Evansville Water Sewer Utility says they expect residential recycling to resume collections beginning Tuesday, September 6th for those who regularly recycle on "schedule week A." For those whose recycling pickup is regularly scheduled for "week B," your pickup will resume on Monday, September 12th. If you need additional or alternative assistance with your recycling they are offering a drop-off option for residents.

Should residents need an alternative to holding their recyclables until the next scheduled collection day, residents of the City of Evansville may deposit their recyclables at the Laubscher Meadows Convenience Center from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday where they will be recycled.

Recycling For Good

Participating in area recycling programs does a lot of good and not just for the environment. There are a number of benefits to participating in recycling in our areas including reducing the amount of trash and waste that goes into our landfills. Recycling also conserves energy, reduces resource consumption, and even can boost the job market. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are several benefits including,

Conserves natural resources such as timber, water and minerals

Increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials

Prevents pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials

Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources

Helps create jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the United States

Three Steps to Being a Good Recycler

The EPA says there are three steps to being good at recycling. The first, and perhaps the one most often thought of, is collecting and separating your recyclable materials and having them picked up where they can then be sorted, cleaned, and properly processed before they are sent to the second step in their journey - manufacturing. This is where those processed materials are reused and reworked into materials that we use in everyday life - like newspapers, plastic laundry detergent bottles, drink containers, and more. The final step of being a good recycler is purchasing products made from those recycled materials.

Helping In the First Step

You can be a part of the process both in the first and final step of recycling but to get started, it all begins with subscribing to our local recycling services. If you are a customer of Evansville Water Sewer Utility, recycling service is included in your monthly bill, but you do have to request a recycling cart. Get details on how to request a recycling cart. Evansville Water Sewer Utility Customers do not have to sort their various recyclables before putting them in their recycling cart.