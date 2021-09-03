Scheduling Your Heavy Trash Pickup Online is Super Easy – Here’s How

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility (EWSU) is making it easier than ever to get rid of your heavy trash items. You don't have to wait for your particular Spring or Fall window to arrive - now you're able to schedule a pickup anytime, and you don't have to wait on the phone to do. The EWSU is giving Evansville residents the ability to schedule their pickups online. Of course, you can still call and schedule a pickup, if you just enjoy sitting on the phone (800-886-3345).

How to Schedule a Pickup Online

Go to ewsu.com on your computer or smartphone. Click on the "SCHEDULE HEAVY PICKUP" button. Complete the Heavy Trash Pickup Request form and click submit. You will be contacted by a Republic Services Customer Service Representative within one to two business days to confirm a pickup date. The day before your scheduled pickup, place your item where you normally place your trash and recycling. A collection truck will come by and pick up your item.

Items Allowed for Pickup

Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines regarding disposal

Carpet – One rolled section that is less than 4 feet long and 2 feet around

Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.

Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser, or bookcase

Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel

Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags, loose piles, or stacks

Items NOT Allowed for Pickup

Auto parts – Like batteries and tires

Electronics – TV, computer, computer parts or accessories

Construction materials – Such as concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles, or privacy fencing

Hazardous materials – Any materials that are hazardous to humans or animals

As a reminder, this heavy trash pickup service is available to Evansville residents who pay for their trash service with their water bill. If you are unsure of your eligibility, visit the EWSU online or call them at (812) 436-7846.

Heavy trash service is available to City residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, business and commercial customers, and County residents are not eligible.

