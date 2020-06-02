Details for Evansville’s Combined Spring/Fall Heavy Trash PIck-Up

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) announced that they are combining the Spring & Fall Heavy Trash Pick-up, which will begin on Monday, June 22nd and is scheduled to run through Friday, August 28th. Remember that heavy trash pick-up is a service for Evansville residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Unfortunately, apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible.

Keep in mind that the heavy trash will be picked up in certain areas of the city during specific date ranges - this will hopefully prevent the trash from sitting outside longer than necessary. The collection schedule and area maps are available here.

Your heavy trash can be placed where the rest of your trash is normally picked up before 6am on the day collection is scheduled in your area.

There will be a limit of Ten (10) total items from the two below list:

Items that will be collected include

Carpet - Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 ft. and no wider than 2 ft. in diameter.

Furniture - Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, etc.

Appliances - Stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, etc. Limit two of each type of appliance per household.

Electronics - NO Televisions or electronics. NO computers or accessories

Building materials/construction debris - Must be in trash cans, boxes, etc. of such size and weight that they can be reasonably lifted by two average adults. Containers must be strong enough that they do not break apart while being lifted even if they are wet. Privacy fence sections must be cut in half or smaller manageable size. NO concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Items that will NOT be collected include

Any trash that Republic Service would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract.

Televisions or electronics

Automobile parts

Batteries

Tires

Hazardous materials

Computers or accessories

Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

If your heavy trash that does not meet these requirements, it will not be picked up. If, for some reason, your heavy trash is missed, you can call Republic Service at (812) 424-3345 within two days to report a possible missed pick-up.