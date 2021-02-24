Wesselman Woods To Host Off-Site Recycling Event 2/27

Wesselman Woods will be host an off-site recycling event for cardboard, paper, aluminum cans, certain plastics and more on Saturday, February 27th. Originally planned for February 20th, the snow and ice forced Wesselman Woods to postpone the off-sire recycling event.

In mid-December they made the decision to close their on-site recycling facility to the public in hopes of reducing the spread of Covid the area and in order to prioritize the health of their volunteers. For many of us, that has left us with an abundance of boxes and other recyclables with no where to go. Personally, I've got more cardboard than I know what to do with right now. Between moving into our new house and finally getting around to unpacking boxes we're busting at the seams with recyclable materials. Of course, we could just put it into our trash toter, but I hate sending recyclable materials to the landfill.

Fortunately, Wesselman Woods will be hosting a one day, off-site event to accept those items. They will gladly accept your cardboard, magazines, newspapers, junk mail, bagged shredded paper, #1 - #7 plastics, aluminum cans and metal food cans - just be sure cans and plastics have been cleaned and sorted.

Saturday, February 27, 2021 you (and I) will be able to drop off our cardboard, paper, plastic and aluminum recyclables at the Vanderburgh County 4H Fairgrounds between 8am and Noon. Wesselman Woods does ask that you leave styrofoam, glass and plastic bags at home as those items will not be accepted at the recycling event.