One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Forests and Wetlands Introduces a New Series of ‘After Dark’ Programs

Back in 1984, we learned from Whodini that the "Freaks Come Out at Night," and in 2023, we will have the chance to learn about what other kinds of "things" come out at night, thanks to a new series of programs at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands.

Guests of all ages are invited to attend the programs offered with the new “After Dark Series," which will take place throughout the year. Each program offers its own unique educational elements such as scientific discussions, exploration of nocturnal ecology, and nature-based play, and we can't forget about food, beer, and wine tastings. Learn more about the three new programs below.

NIGHT OWLS

Night Owls is an hour-long program that includes scientific discussions of various topics in ecological, environmental, and social research. Night Owls is a free program, open to the public, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every other month. LEARN MORE HERE.

SIPS AT SUNSET

Sips At Sunset features food and beer or wine tastings paired with a different educational element each time. You may enjoy a stage performance, immerse yourself in a goofy science lecture, or test your skills at forest ecology trivia. No two “Sips at Sunset” are the same! LEARN MORE HERE.

TRAILS AT TWILIGHT

Trails At Twilight lets you explore the nocturnal ecology of Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands! Hikes will take place in the summer and fall, giving guests the chance to see what happens at night at Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands. LEARN MORE HERE.

Members receive a discount on ticket prices, and proceeds from each of event go directly towards the mission of Wesselman Woods, which is to "preserve and protect Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands for future generations through conservation, education, research, and to provide equal access to nature."