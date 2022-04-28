Recycle Old Electronics at One of These Evansville Indiana Events in 2022

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

In a day and age where everything feels disposable and electronics seem to become obsolete about the time you take them out of the box, there is no doubt that you have a few electronic devices that you no longer need.

Keep It Out of the Landfill

If you have electronics laying around that you just aren't quite sure how to get rid of, you are in luck! Vanderburgh County Indiana Solid Waste District, along with C&I Electronics will be hosting three different recycling events in 2022.

Photo by Elly Filho on Unsplash
Recycle Your Electronics

We all have electronics that we no longer need and they are probably just sitting around collecting dust. Why not help keep them out of the landfill by recycling them? There are three recycling events taking place in Evansville to give Vanderburgh County residents the chance to recycle their electronics.

What Kind of Electronics Can You Recycle?

  • TVs
  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Hard drives
  • Laptops
  • Fax machines
  • Scanners
  • Cell phones
  • DVD players
  • Digital cameras
  • Modems
Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
What Kind of Electronics Will They Not Accept?

  • Copy machines
  • Microwaves
  • Appliances

When Can I Recycle My Electronics?

  • The Spring Event will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • The Summer Event will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • The Fall Event will take place  Saturday, September 24, 2022

All three events will take place in the Civic Center parking lot located at 9th and Walnut Streets in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

Who Can Take Advantage of Recycling Events

The recycling events are open to any household within Vanderburgh County, Indiana. However, businesses are not allowed to participate in these recycling events.

[Souce: Evansville.In.Gov]

