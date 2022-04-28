In a day and age where everything feels disposable and electronics seem to become obsolete about the time you take them out of the box, there is no doubt that you have a few electronic devices that you no longer need.

Keep It Out of the Landfill

If you have electronics laying around that you just aren't quite sure how to get rid of, you are in luck! Vanderburgh County Indiana Solid Waste District, along with C&I Electronics will be hosting three different recycling events in 2022.

attachment-elly-filho-uKB4O22KMMk-unsplash Photo by Elly Filho on Unsplash loading...

Recycle Your Electronics

We all have electronics that we no longer need and they are probably just sitting around collecting dust. Why not help keep them out of the landfill by recycling them? There are three recycling events taking place in Evansville to give Vanderburgh County residents the chance to recycle their electronics.

What Kind of Electronics Can You Recycle?

TVs

Computers

Monitors

Printers

Hard drives

Laptops

Fax machines

Scanners

Cell phones

DVD players

Digital cameras

Modems

attachment-john-cameron-7zocFMzvbpc-unsplash Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash loading...

What Kind of Electronics Will They Not Accept?

Copy machines

Microwaves

Appliances

When Can I Recycle My Electronics?

The Spring Event will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Summer Event will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022

The Fall Event will take place Saturday, September 24, 2022

All three events will take place in the Civic Center parking lot located at 9th and Walnut Streets in downtown Evansville, Indiana.



Who Can Take Advantage of Recycling Events

The recycling events are open to any household within Vanderburgh County, Indiana. However, businesses are not allowed to participate in these recycling events.

[Souce: Evansville.In.Gov]