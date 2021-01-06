Wesselman Woods To Host Off-Site Recycling Event

Wesselman Woods will host an off-site recycling event for cardboard, paper and more on January 9, 2021.

Wesselman Woods made the decision mid-December to close it's on-site recycling facility to the public. Citing concerns over the growing number of Covid cases in the area, Wesselman closed their recycling center to prioritize the health of their volunteers. For many, that has left us with an abundance of boxes and other recyclables with no where to go.

Personally, I've got more cardboard than I know what to do with right now. Between moving into our new house and finally getting around to unpacking boxes and the boxes from Christmas, we're busting at the seams with recyclable materials. Of course, we could just put it into our trash toter, but I hate sending recyclable materials to the landfill. Fortunately, Wesselman Woods will be hosting a one day, off-site event to accept those items.

Saturday, January 9, 2021 you (and I) will be able to drop off your cardboard, paper, plastic and aluminum recyclables at the old West Side Walmart parking lot between 8am and Noon. You can even bring your Christmas trees to be mulched. Wesselman Woods is asking that you leave styrofoam, glass and plastic bags at home as those items will not be accepted at the recycling event.